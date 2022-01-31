Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MNDT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mandiant presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of MNDT stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $3,133,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $1,852,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

