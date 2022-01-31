Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of Manhattan Associates worth $151,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $426,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 220.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 51.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $129.08 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.11 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.97.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.