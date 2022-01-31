MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.10 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $26.05 million and $1.10 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00046878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.11 or 0.06708386 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,915.93 or 0.99812856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00051239 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003134 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,183,690 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

