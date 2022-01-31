Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

MGDPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $2.16 on Monday. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

