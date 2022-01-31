Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) is Avenir Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Avenir Corp reduced its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Markel comprises approximately 8.3% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avenir Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Markel worth $99,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Markel by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Markel by 180.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKL traded up $5.81 on Monday, hitting $1,218.31. 385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,421. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $961.66 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,233.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,247.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

