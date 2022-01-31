MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,024,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,861,000 after acquiring an additional 54,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $335.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.89 and its 200-day moving average is $415.90. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.17 and a 12 month high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

