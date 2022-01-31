MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $300.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $410.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $335.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.90. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $321.17 and a 52 week high of $589.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

