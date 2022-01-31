Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 597,075 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.64% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBII. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,432,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 299,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 285,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 220,512 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBII. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $0.64 on Monday. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $112.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

