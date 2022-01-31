Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $444.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $452.60.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

MLM traded up $9.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.83. 466,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,569. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $282.55 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $418.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.