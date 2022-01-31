Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $98.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.46.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.89. 693,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,695,307. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.68. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.04, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.