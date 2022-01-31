Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $447.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $453.00 to $447.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $426.24.

NYSE:MA opened at $382.51 on Friday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.51. The company has a market cap of $375.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after acquiring an additional 119,452 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

