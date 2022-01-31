Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the December 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO John R. Hewitt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Chandler bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,393. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $179.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

