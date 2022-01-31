Matson (NYSE:MATX) Shares Down 3.6%

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.30 and last traded at $94.60. Approximately 5,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 338,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.09.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $85,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $34,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,982 shares of company stock worth $2,838,080 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Matson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

