Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stake Increased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 198.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,916 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 357.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 36.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

Several research firms have commented on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.