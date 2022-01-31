Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Short Interest Update

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,030,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 14,600,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Matterport by 623.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,361 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

MTTR stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.72. 313,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,787,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.31. Matterport has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

