MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 228.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,507,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDM Permian stock opened at 0.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.07. MDM Permian has a 12 month low of 0.01 and a 12 month high of 0.94.

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Carrollton, TX.

