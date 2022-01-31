MEET.ONE 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $224.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $150,166.19 and $224.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00047344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.34 or 0.06733295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,954.32 or 0.99795494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006628 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

