Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,012 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in UGI were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 4.4% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 1.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 7.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 263,063 shares of company stock worth $11,807,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $44.97 on Monday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

