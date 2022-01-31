Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter worth approximately $104,139,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ingredion by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,973,000 after purchasing an additional 120,623 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 19.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,634,000 after purchasing an additional 109,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ingredion by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,211,000 after purchasing an additional 75,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGR. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $94.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.14.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

