Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $451,000 Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $1,526,465.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 492,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,842 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CARG stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

