Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $498,000 Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $57.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

WABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

