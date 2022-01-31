Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $534,000 Stock Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth $77,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4,111.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 45.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 12.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $25.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.3867 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

