Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2,967.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 262,013 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PENN. Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $44.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.