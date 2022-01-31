Mercury Systems (MRCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Mercury Systems to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.25.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercury Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.