Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,175 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 397.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 134,268 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $57.84 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.67.

