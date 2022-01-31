Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $406.26 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $338.57 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

