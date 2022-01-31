Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

PUMP stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 3.08. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

