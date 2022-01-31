Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Down 51.3% in January

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF remained flat at $$1.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

