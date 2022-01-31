MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of MFS Special Value Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.30. 9,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,756. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 33.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

