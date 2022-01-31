MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of MFS Special Value Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.30. 9,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,756. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
