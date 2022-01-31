MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.79%.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $31.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $493.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

