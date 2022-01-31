Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Position Reduced by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Minerals Technologies worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTX opened at $69.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

