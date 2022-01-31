Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 5,000 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OI. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.