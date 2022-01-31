Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 5,000 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OI. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
OI stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73.
O-I Glass Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.