Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 652.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,967 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 313,074 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 684.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 524,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 530,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 137,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

Shares of MTZ opened at $85.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.35. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.18.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

