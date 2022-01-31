Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $221,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $343,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCC opened at $118.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $70.49 and a one year high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.50.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCC. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $830,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,885,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

