Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 14,300 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 615.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 71,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,371.31, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

