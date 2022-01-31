Mizuho Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $180.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.89% from the stock’s previous close.

BABA has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.38. 507,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,542,471. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $14,805,000. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

