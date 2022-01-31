Mizuho Trims LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Target Price to $32.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LPSN. KeyCorp cut their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. LivePerson has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,215,000 after acquiring an additional 183,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in LivePerson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after buying an additional 236,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LivePerson by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in LivePerson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,010,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in LivePerson by 6.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

