MKM Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

MKM Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. MKM Partners currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPRI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.78.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.42. Capri has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capri will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

