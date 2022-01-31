Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.54. Moelis & Company reported earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MC. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $7,638,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,251,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC opened at $55.07 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.