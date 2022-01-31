Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stake Reduced by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,722 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Barclays reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $48.21 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

