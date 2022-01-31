Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

