Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $52,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $102.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.97. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $96.96 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

