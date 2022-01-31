Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $167.92 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $144.67 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.