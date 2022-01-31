Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.01 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.74. The company has a market cap of $236.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

