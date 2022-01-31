MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 118,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,700,891 shares.The stock last traded at $8.80 and had previously closed at $8.87.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.
The firm has a market cap of $786.68 million, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07.
In other MoneyGram International news, Director Peggy Vaughan bought 44,977 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Bruce Turner acquired 63,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 436,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,860 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth $505,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
