MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 118,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,700,891 shares.The stock last traded at $8.80 and had previously closed at $8.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $786.68 million, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director Peggy Vaughan bought 44,977 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Bruce Turner acquired 63,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 436,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,860 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth $505,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.