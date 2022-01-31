MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.35

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ML. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,260,000. Linden Advisors LP increased its position in MoneyLion by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after buying an additional 1,099,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,529,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

