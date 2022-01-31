Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.14

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several research analysts have commented on MCRUF shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

