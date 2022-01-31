Morgan Stanley Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $449.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $448.00 to $449.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $426.24.

NYSE:MA opened at $382.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $375.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

