Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:MCBI opened at $31.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Get Mountain Commerce Bancorp alerts:

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.