MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDA. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,004,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSD Acquisition by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 674,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSDA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,161. MSD Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

